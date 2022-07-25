Tribe 0.09.9 is now Live - new Pioneer DJM-V10

0.09.9 Release Notes:
-
Added Pioneer's DJM-V10 flagship 6 channel mixer. Go to Settings > Equipment to change your equipment layout
-
Added a beatgrid editor to manually fix your tracks' bpm and start beat, toggleable from any Deck's screen
-
Added Game Mode beta, a new set of interactive lessons with "Beat Highways" that visually guide you through a mix. Try them out in the Content > Lessons menu
-
Added Video Call moderation features with staging
-
Min/Max BPM range increased from 40-250 to 20-300
-
New mixer screen meshes for Pioneer mixers
-
Fixed quantize overriding hot cue loop lengths shorter than a beat
-
Lots of misc fixes
