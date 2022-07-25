 Skip to content

TribeXR DJ School update for 25 July 2022

Tribe 0.09.9 is now Live - new Pioneer DJM-V10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.09.9 Release Notes:

  • Added Pioneer's DJM-V10 flagship 6 channel mixer. Go to Settings > Equipment to change your equipment layout

  • Added a beatgrid editor to manually fix your tracks' bpm and start beat, toggleable from any Deck's screen

  • Added Game Mode beta, a new set of interactive lessons with "Beat Highways" that visually guide you through a mix. Try them out in the Content > Lessons menu

  • Added Video Call moderation features with staging

  • Min/Max BPM range increased from 40-250 to 20-300

  • New mixer screen meshes for Pioneer mixers

  • Fixed quantize overriding hot cue loop lengths shorter than a beat

  • Lots of misc fixes

