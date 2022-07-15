 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 15 July 2022

Assassin Is Available Now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Assassin is available now!

Try free in game, buy if you like it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2075520/Shades_Of_Rayna__Assassin_Class/

