You can join Discord server here.
Assassin is available now!
Try free in game, buy if you like it!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2075520/Shades_Of_Rayna__Assassin_Class/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
You can join Discord server here.
Assassin is available now!
Try free in game, buy if you like it!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2075520/Shades_Of_Rayna__Assassin_Class/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update