PunjiVR update for 15 July 2022

Update 6 Patch 1

Update 6 Patch 1

Build 9130959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed mission progress requirements so progress doesn't reset after the game is closed (Will attempt to add again in the future)
  • Added briefing text & image to Embassy
  • Added mission objectives to quick play missions

Changed files in this update

Depot 1900021
  • Loading history…
