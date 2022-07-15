Cinematics enter The WILDS

NEW FEATURES:
- ZONE CINEMATICS: Upon entering zones for the first time you'll be transitioned into a short cinematic highlighting points of interest within the zone.
- CINEMATIC PLAYER CAMERA: Press the 'C' key to enter cinematic camera mode, repeatedly putting the camera into cinematic positions to watch your animals interact with the world.
WORLD CHANGES:
- ZONES: Three new zones: The Falls, Lille Island, and Sandy Dunes.
- DENS: Three new dens in the new zones.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- AI: Further improved the AI's ability to change poses (sitting/laying).
- ATLAS: You can now click on any of the categories/items to automatically scroll to the selection.
- PERFORMANCE: Reduced render costs by 15-20% which should translate into improved FPS and reduced lag.
- DEN: Enclosed Dens will now reduce ambient forest volume for a more realistic / immersive effect.
BUG FIXES
- GAME SIZE: Problematic plug-in removed that was bloating the game and file size.
