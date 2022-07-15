 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 15 July 2022

Cinematics enter The WILDS

The WILDS update for 15 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES:

  • ZONE CINEMATICS: Upon entering zones for the first time you'll be transitioned into a short cinematic highlighting points of interest within the zone.
  • CINEMATIC PLAYER CAMERA: Press the 'C' key to enter cinematic camera mode, repeatedly putting the camera into cinematic positions to watch your animals interact with the world.

WORLD CHANGES:

  • ZONES: Three new zones: The Falls, Lille Island, and Sandy Dunes.
  • DENS: Three new dens in the new zones.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • AI: Further improved the AI's ability to change poses (sitting/laying).
  • ATLAS: You can now click on any of the categories/items to automatically scroll to the selection.
  • PERFORMANCE: Reduced render costs by 15-20% which should translate into improved FPS and reduced lag.
  • DEN: Enclosed Dens will now reduce ambient forest volume for a more realistic / immersive effect.

BUG FIXES

  • GAME SIZE: Problematic plug-in removed that was bloating the game and file size.

