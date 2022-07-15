Version 0.619 Alpha *Experimental*

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Info

■ Our voxel in the game is completely reworked. Every claim will be reset.

■ Activated bugreport system again

**This update includes major changes regarding voxels and multiplayer.

As this is still a very early phase, the update will be released on the Beta Branch "Experimental" in Steam.

This way, every player can decide whether they want to test this already or rather wait a little longer until the update is included in the standard.

To switch to the "Experimental" branch, you simply have to right-click on Gold Hunter in your game library, select the menu item "Settings" and log in to "Betas" for "Experimental". You can then download this version directly.

Please note that this will reset every claim.

You can switch back at any time if you change your mind by logging out of "Experimental" under "Betas". This will automatically download the previous version again.**

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing error messages

■ Added missing popup messages

Images

■ Added more logos for our streaming partners

■ Added new inventory icon for "helmet01 + headlight01"

■ Changed inventory icon for "flashlight01"

■ Changed inventory icon for "helmet01"

■ Changed texture for worldmap

■ Changed texture for minimap

Level Design

■ Voxel of the active Claims 3, 4, 7 and 8 had to be re-created and reshaped due to performance adjustments

■ Voxel of the active Beginner Claims A - F had to be re-created and reshaped due to performance adjustments

■ Corrections to the rest of the map within the framework of the performance adjustments

■ The remaining Voxel Claim 9 had to be reworked due to performance adjustments

Multiplayer

■ Synced voxel

Voxel

■ Added different dirt layers to voxel

■ Reworked functions for voxel

Activated

■ Activated auroras for the night

Reworked

■ Reworked function to open/close widgets

■ Reworked functions for held item

■ Reworked hydraulic connection for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Reworked hydraulic connection for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Reworked vehicle "trailer01"

Functionality

■ Added function to receive different dirt layers into buckets

■ Added function to transfer different dirt layers from item to item

■ Added function to switch active inventory slot with mouse wheel

■ Added function to transport item "bucket05" in item "bucket01"

■ Added function to transport item "bucket05" in item "bucket02"

■ Added function to transport item "bucket05" in item "bucket03"

■ Added function to transport item "bucket05" in item "bucket04"

■ Added function to toggle setting "ghost" in options

■ Added function to manual attach/detach items/vehicles on vehicles (see below which items are whitelisted)

■ Added function to transport item "wheelbarrow01" on vehicle "trailer01"

■ Added function to transport item "miniexcavator01" on vehicle "trailer01"

■ Added function to transport item "miniexcavator01" on vehicle "lowloader01"

■ Added function to transport item "excavator01" on vehicle "lowloader01"

■ Added function to transport item "washingplantportable02" on vehicle "lowloader01"

Changed

■ Changed gold balance

■ Changed texture "glass" of cockpit for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed timer function for item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Changed timer function for item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Changed collision for item "weightingscale01"

■ Changed collision for item "weightingscale02"

■ Changed function to pickup items, no offset anymore

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with did not transfer gold from item "goldtable01" to item "bucket05"

■ Fixed error with offset while attached item "minersmoss" and collision with voxel

■ Fixed error with attach item "meltingcrucible01" to item "smeltingfurnace01" while not open

■ Fixed error with attach item "meltingcrucible02" to item "smeltingfurnace02" while not open

■ Fixed error with move attachments for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket01"

■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket02"

■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket03"

■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket04"

■ Fixed error with show correct freeze status for item "safe01"

■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "shovel02" to item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "shovel03" to item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Fixed error with clear held actor variable, if player attach item to another item

■ Fixed error with show fill value in wrong situation for item "bucket05"

■ Fixed error with show ounzes above 1000 for item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed error with show ounzes above 1000 for item "weightingscale02"

■ Fixed error with startup gear reverse for vehicles

■ Fixed error with open fuel cover for vehicles

■ Fixed error with close widget, if player try to delete an item

■ Fixed error with show multiple times the same vehicle at the customizer

■ Fixed error with set color "fill value" for new items

■ Fixed error with darker shadow on claims

■ Fixed error with sit on driver seat for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Fixed error with containst more items as limit for "bottleS"

■ Fixed error with containst more items as limit for "bottleM"

■ Fixed error with containst more items as limit for "bottleL"

■ Fixed error with reset vehicle at current location, added offset to prevent stuck in hole

■ Fixed error with setup correct camera, if player go inside a vehicle

■ Fixed error with disappeared item "waterbasin04" after attach to item "waterbasinframe01"

■ Fixed error with show playtime

■ Fixed error with mesh "lowloader01 wheels"

■ Fixed error with opening ramps for vehicle "trailer01" in wrong direction

■ Fixed error with press 2 times to open ramps for vehicle "trailer01" after first time

■ Fixed error with remove dirt from shovel for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with interact while open worldmap

■ Fixed error with rotate body for vehicle "excavator01" while driving

■ Fixed error with rotate body for vehicle "miniexcavator01" while driving

Improvements

■ Improved performance

■ Improved function to open/close widgets

■ Improved performance for vehicle "trailer01"

■ Improved physic for vehicle "exavator01" with attached washingplant

■ Improved movements for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Savegame

■ Reworked savegame for voxel

■ Fixed error with load save variable for minimap rotation

■ Fixed error with load save variable for color "fill value"

Disabled

■ Disabled function for "dump blade" for vehicle "miniexcavator01" (comes in few updates back)