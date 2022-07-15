 Skip to content

Into the Radius VR update for 15 July 2022

PATCH 2.3 BETA 3

PATCH 2.3 BETA 3

FEATURES
  • Added the ability to turn on/off subtitles.
  • Added descriptions to difficulty settings.
  • When saving, now appears an icon instead of text.
  • Added sound during cleaning with a ramrod.
  • Added permanent loot containers to all locations except the Pervomay route. They are planted in dangerous zones and refill after each tide.
  • Increased number of all loot containers in the Factory and Kolhoz areas.
  • Minor atmospheric visual enhancements in different locations.
  • Expanded the tutorial about cleaning weapons.
FIXES
  • Fixed NightEye night vision effect not actually improving visibility at night.
  • Fixed some occasions when gray crates spawned an unintendedly low amount of loot.
  • Fixed stealth issues sometimes not reducing players visibility at night.
  • Fixed Player room being too dark especially in the storage corner.
  • Fixed monocular not working, also monocular has new textures.
  • Fixed knives jittering when placed in a hand holster.
  • Fixed fog wall flickering when being shined on with a flashlight.
  • Fixed multiple collision bugs, improved collision precision on some meshes (e.g sandbags).
  • Fixed anomaly clusters with wrong sized anomalies.
  • Fixed reflector anomaly not spawning beams on hit.
  • Fixed enemies not reacting to explosion sounds.
  • Fixed underbarrel grenade launcher working 1 time only.
  • Fixed hand jumping/jittering when using a scope and turning your body.
  • Various minor improvements in the tutorial.
  • Various sound improvements.

