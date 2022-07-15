PATCH 2.3 BETA 3

FEATURES
- Added the ability to turn on/off subtitles.
- Added descriptions to difficulty settings.
- When saving, now appears an icon instead of text.
- Added sound during cleaning with a ramrod.
- Added permanent loot containers to all locations except the Pervomay route. They are planted in dangerous zones and refill after each tide.
- Increased number of all loot containers in the Factory and Kolhoz areas.
- Minor atmospheric visual enhancements in different locations.
- Expanded the tutorial about cleaning weapons.
FIXES
- Fixed NightEye night vision effect not actually improving visibility at night.
- Fixed some occasions when gray crates spawned an unintendedly low amount of loot.
- Fixed stealth issues sometimes not reducing players visibility at night.
- Fixed Player room being too dark especially in the storage corner.
- Fixed monocular not working, also monocular has new textures.
- Fixed knives jittering when placed in a hand holster.
- Fixed fog wall flickering when being shined on with a flashlight.
- Fixed multiple collision bugs, improved collision precision on some meshes (e.g sandbags).
- Fixed anomaly clusters with wrong sized anomalies.
- Fixed reflector anomaly not spawning beams on hit.
- Fixed enemies not reacting to explosion sounds.
- Fixed underbarrel grenade launcher working 1 time only.
- Fixed hand jumping/jittering when using a scope and turning your body.
- Various minor improvements in the tutorial.
- Various sound improvements.
Changed depots in ci-dev branch