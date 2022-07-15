 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 15 July 2022

V0.42.2.0 on Nightly

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features:
Added a "Item get" visual effect.
Introduced a first version of the help window (Toggle with F1) that contextually shows or hides relevant help info.

  • Feedback on what and when you would like to see help info is appreciated.
    Added the Spinach and Sweet Potato plants.

Changes:
Updated Unity to Unity 2020.3.36f1 and the UI Package, this has caused many style visual changes to many interfaces.
Changed the volume and pitch of some sounds.
Added a sound to cutting grass (in addition to the usual scythe swing sound)

Changed depots in nightly branch

