V0.42.2.0 on Nightly

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

Added a "Item get" visual effect.

Introduced a first version of the help window (Toggle with F1) that contextually shows or hides relevant help info.

Feedback on what and when you would like to see help info is appreciated.

Added the Spinach and Sweet Potato plants.

Changes:

Updated Unity to Unity 2020.3.36f1 and the UI Package, this has caused many style visual changes to many interfaces.

Changed the volume and pitch of some sounds.

Added a sound to cutting grass (in addition to the usual scythe swing sound)