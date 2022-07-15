PIXELS - Balance Changes 0.64.7

Have a great weekend everyone!
Balancing Changes
Evasion 50%->40%
Dizzy 50%->35%
Paralyze 50%->35%
Mesmerize 50%->35%
Beth's "Sleep Spores" was replaced by "Toxic Sting" to reduce the amount of sleepyness going around
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Have a great weekend everyone!
Evasion 50%->40%
Dizzy 50%->35%
Paralyze 50%->35%
Mesmerize 50%->35%
Beth's "Sleep Spores" was replaced by "Toxic Sting" to reduce the amount of sleepyness going around
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update