PIXELS: Digital Creatures update for 15 July 2022

PIXELS - Balance Changes 0.64.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing Changes

Evasion 50%->40%
Dizzy 50%->35%
Paralyze 50%->35%
Mesmerize 50%->35%

Beth's "Sleep Spores" was replaced by "Toxic Sting" to reduce the amount of sleepyness going around

