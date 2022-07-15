 Skip to content

WishWorld update for 15 July 2022

Small Update

15 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HELLO Wish Seekers!

I hope your enjoying wish world, Wish Seekers!
Here's a small game update!

Minor Update.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed issues with the games achievements.

(If your enjoying the game also please give it an honest review!)

