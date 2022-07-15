Share · View all patches · Build 9130228 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 17:59:07 UTC by Wendy

v.1.9.2 (July 15, 2022)

Added: Pinned scene list so that you can load scenes quickly.

Added: Keybinding for removing selected uv animation frames (the Delete key is the default binding). You can set the binding in the Edit > Buttons > UVs > Remove Frames.

Added: Keybinding to hide/show the sidebar+animationbar so that it only displays the 3d viewport (Shift+` is the default binding). You can set the binding in the Edit > Buttons > General > Only show 3d panel.

Fixed: When moving tiles in Tileset panel with right-click, it would sometimes fail to remap the UVs.

Fixed: When loading a scene the tilebrush wasn't updated with new UV coordinates.

Fixed: Couldn't color some vertices of triangular tiles (tiles that have vertices overlapping itself).

Fixed: Crosshair/camera/etc would become hidden after rending a movie.

Fixed: Ctrl key wouldn't get switched to Meta key on Mac when clicking "Reset Bindings" in the Buttons panel.

