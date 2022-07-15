 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crocotile 3D update for 15 July 2022

v1.9.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9130228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.9.2 (July 15, 2022)

  • Added: Pinned scene list so that you can load scenes quickly.
  • Added: Keybinding for removing selected uv animation frames (the Delete key is the default binding). You can set the binding in the Edit > Buttons > UVs > Remove Frames.
  • Added: Keybinding to hide/show the sidebar+animationbar so that it only displays the 3d viewport (Shift+` is the default binding). You can set the binding in the Edit > Buttons > General > Only show 3d panel.
  • Fixed: When moving tiles in Tileset panel with right-click, it would sometimes fail to remap the UVs.
  • Fixed: When loading a scene the tilebrush wasn't updated with new UV coordinates.
  • Fixed: Couldn't color some vertices of triangular tiles (tiles that have vertices overlapping itself).
  • Fixed: Crosshair/camera/etc would become hidden after rending a movie.
  • Fixed: Ctrl key wouldn't get switched to Meta key on Mac when clicking "Reset Bindings" in the Buttons panel.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link