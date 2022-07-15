Patch 1.0.8o (Released 15 July 2022)
NEW:
- Randomizer in Wolf Customization: Click the dice button to generate a random wolf: Coat, eye, tail and body customizations (including any DLC you have purchased), attributes, and personality.
- Minimal HUD option in Gameplay Settings. With this enabled, the wolf badge, compass, targeting arrow, courtship banners, and scent readouts are displayed, but other UI elements (bite cursor, NPC health bar, elk health dots, pup hunger meter, and damage indicators are not. Targeting arrow is shown only when locked into an animal or object.
TUTORIAL AND NOTIFICATION IMPROVEMENTS:
- Revised tutorial tips to be less intrusive and more responsive to player actions.
- Added Skip button on quest intro panels to skip the subsequent How to Play panel.
- New toggle in Game Settings>Gameplay to disable common notifications (like Hex is Still Strong, Too Soon, Nearby Den, etc.).
- Some common notifications (about den discovery, pup illness, mate injury) now appear in smaller window in bottom-right corner.
- Added small corner notification when mate's injury heals.
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:
- When starting Establish Territory quest, rival packs will spend a bit more time strengthening their own hexes before claiming new ones.
- Keyboard "Enter" key will now close Mate, Den, and Rendezvous Site naming popups.
- Added a new button on World Map to hide scent post markers (when wolf has that perk).
- Some optimizations to improve GPU performance (mostly on Enhanced Sky & Vegetation mode, and probably mostly noticeable on older/weaker GPUs like GTX 1050).
- Increased ambient light level a bit to reduce darkness of unlit sides of objects.
- Refactored some multiplayer code (should have no noticable effects in gameplay).
- In Endless Summer, the "End Ironwolf Run" dialog has clearer text and more meaningful button names now.
- Better error message when sending an in-game message but game cannot contact server.
- Slough Creek pack wolves now have much more variety in attributes.
- Social Cooldown notification now uses the new, smaller popup in the right corner of the screen.
- Hiding the HUD now hides the animated heart icons on mate and pups.
- Adjusted line spacing in tutorial tips.
BUGS FIXED:
- In Multiplayer games, sometimes wrong wolf bio shows in Pack Info panel.
- Sometimes dens don't lose snow cover when going from early Spring (Find a Den quest) to later Spring (Raise Pups quest)
- Some animals leave wide stance snowprints.
- Fall and winter elk calves snap to their feet for a moment if they were prone when killed.
- Lower dead branches on lodgepole pines wiggle too much in the wind.
- Whitebark pine bark is too smooth.
- Some icons in Wolf Customization don't have rounded corners.
- Fur is rendered on Family Tree wolves when fur is disabled.
- Wolf creation's name input field shows controller placeholder text when highlighted without a controller.
- Once a wolf becomes an elder wolf, if you go into the wolf carousel in main menu and modify a different wolf which was created as an ironwolf, then modify and save your elder wolf, that wolf loses it's elder status and won't be marked as dead when it dies.
- In Lost River Classic, camera jitters when underneath fire tower.
- In multiplayer lobby game preview panel, "Starting season" shows for Slough Creek Story mode games, but should not.
- Wrong affinity label on a notification.
- When fur is disabled, wolf coat tint is not applied to wolves inside den.
- Minor issues on a few wolf coats.
- Old text about Tower Fall on Game Help: Loaf at Rendezvous Site panel.
- Tutorial tip about companionship boost not being in effect when overtired is triggered reliably. (Also added a corner notification about this.)
- In Graphics Quality settings, Terrain Blending is not set to Off when switching to Fastest quality level.
- When using controller, certain interactions on Age Perks panel will make controller input stop working.
- Radio collar clips into body of dead wolves.
- Hare carcass changes to incorrect seasonal coat sometimes.
- A few dens don't have the correct den-type scent icon when player has Den Memory perk.
- Buttons on End Ironwolf Run don't work properly.
- In Age Perks panel, "not your birthday" alert appears too soon in certain situations.
- In Age Perks panel, wolf doesn't have fur in certain situations.
- On Name Your Pack panel, clicking in the central area over text field and Suggest a Name button will submit the current name in the text field.
- In Amethyst during winter, cliff rocks have dark areas from terrain blending.
- Photo mode icon has problems when player-wolf is sleeping.
- In Lost River, music sometimes stops abruptly.
- Terrain and water issues.
- Text issues.
Changed files in this update