Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 15 July 2022

Patch 0.02.004 is live! (Main focus of patch is to fix the audio glitch)

Build 9129751

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted Residual ghost materials
  • Fixed a glitch where audio lines could be collected at the church without hearing the disembodied voice.

