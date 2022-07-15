- Adjusted Residual ghost materials
- Fixed a glitch where audio lines could be collected at the church without hearing the disembodied voice.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 15 July 2022
Patch 0.02.004 is live! (Main focus of patch is to fix the audio glitch)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update