Shibainu - VR Katana Simulator update for 15 July 2022

Hotfix release

Last edited by Wendy

Version 0.4.3

Modified

  • Modified FSR settings for better performance.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused that targets were being cut but not registered as a good or bad.
  • Fixed master audio volume in background when using virtual desktop.

