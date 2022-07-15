Hotfix release

Version 0.4.3
Modified
- Modified FSR settings for better performance.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused that targets were being cut but not registered as a good or bad.
- Fixed master audio volume in background when using virtual desktop.
