 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Toilet Chronicles update for 15 July 2022

First day's second hot fix...

Share · View all patches · Build 9129681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apparently, the last hotfix didn't fix the only bug it meant to fix

Bugs fixed:

  • tentacle now can't go through the walls
  • achievement 0 doesn't appear randomly
  • some objects have better physics

Changed files in this update

Depot 1946551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link