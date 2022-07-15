First day's second hot fix...

Apparently, the last hotfix didn't fix the only bug it meant to fix
Bugs fixed:
- tentacle now can't go through the walls
- achievement 0 doesn't appear randomly
- some objects have better physics
Changed files in this update