Diamond Skeeball update for 1 February 2023

Early Access

Diamond Skeeball update for 1 February 2023

Early Access

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to all our tester for helping while we was in beta.

We have now released the game in early access for you all to enjoy and play.

Commands

Use the command '!roll [power 1 to 5] [startingPost -5 to 5] [rotation -30 to 30]" to join the que. (EG: !roll 1 2 3)

!help (will desplay a message in chat to show what the command is to use)

We also have our category on twitch aswell [b]Diamond Skeeball/b]

If you have any issues please contact us via our discord

Please remember this game is still early access and some bugs may happen.

Without reporting the bugs or suggestions we will not know what you would like to see or what needs fixing.

Once again THANK YOU to all our beta testers

Happy Rolling.

