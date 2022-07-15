Knights of the Deep - 0.102

The updates this month will be less constant due to time doing business stuff outside the studio.
- Fixed issue with Kelp Crab having an absurd HP Regen with serotoning.
- Fixed issue with Porcelain Crab and Kelp crab not having a burrowed animation.
- Fixed issue about not able to change spectator mode by pressing select.
- Fixed performance issue in Showcase_Map with 4 players due to lack of LOD on characters, Height Fog and Translucent shaders overlapping each character.
Changed files in this update