Unturned update for 15 July 2022

3.22.13.0 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9129410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Floors and pillars can be snapped to floating walls.
  • Requires_Pillars option for custom walls.

Changed:

  • Show name of item blocking housing placement.
  • Clip.prefab is no longer necessary for barricades or vehicles.

Fixed:

  • NPC does not look around while under arrest or surrendering.
  • Line wrapping names in main menu character list.
  • Protect against vehicle dropping scrap items multiple times.
  • Vehicle bumper collisions ignore anything attached to vehicle.
  • Climbing ladders angled into thin walls.
  • Startup issues when IO permission to log file is blocked.
  • Placement blocked by floating walls.
  • Menu stuck when launching game through Join Friend button.

Changed files in this update

