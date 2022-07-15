3.22.13.0 Update Notes

Added:
- Floors and pillars can be snapped to floating walls.
- Requires_Pillars option for custom walls.
Changed:
- Show name of item blocking housing placement.
- Clip.prefab is no longer necessary for barricades or vehicles.
Fixed:
- NPC does not look around while under arrest or surrendering.
- Line wrapping names in main menu character list.
- Protect against vehicle dropping scrap items multiple times.
- Vehicle bumper collisions ignore anything attached to vehicle.
- Climbing ladders angled into thin walls.
- Startup issues when IO permission to log file is blocked.
- Placement blocked by floating walls.
- Menu stuck when launching game through Join Friend button.
