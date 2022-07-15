Patch 1.0.8d - Keycards & Auto Save

**
CONTENT/FEATURES:
**
- Pickaxe added, can mine harvestable boulders.
- Auto Save - Game will save every 5 minutes, this needs to be enabled in gameplay settings first.
**
CHANGES:
**
- Added keybind for night vision
- Can now right click, and select 'Open' to open a backpack or container
- Improvements to lights optimisation
- Weapons will always spawn with a magazine attached (This will change to be random in the future)
- Adjustments to vehicle handling
Weapon Changes:
- AK74 - Automatic, increased recoil
- AKM - Increased automatic fire rate
- Hunting Rifle - Increased recoil
- M4 - Decreased fire rate
- M9 - Increased recoil
- M4CQB - Increased automatic fire rate, decreased semi-automatic fire rate
- Makeshift LMG - Increased recoil, increased automatic fire rate
- R700 - Increased recoil
- SteyrAug - Increased automatic fire rate, decreased semi-automatic fire rate, increased recoil
- Varmint Rifle - Increased recoil
- Vector - Increased automatic fire rate, decreased semi-automatic fire rate
- Winchester45 - Decreased recoil, increased damage
**
BUG FIXES:
**
- Removed references to code system game use to use
- Fixed vehicle sound on quickly entering and exiting vehicle
- Fixed 'You need an axe' when mining a boulder
- Improvements / changes to inventory system. Potential fixes for issues with ghost items, etc
- Fixed losing all control of vehicle when colliding with another vehicle at a certain position
- Fixed being able to set spawn point in tutorial
- Fixed trees saying you need an axe
- Fixed when in rad area and entering vehicle, pop up of entering/leaving area UI pops up
- Fixed consumables setting stamina to max, making energy bars pointless
Changed files in this update