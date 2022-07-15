 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 15 July 2022

Patch 1.0.8d - Keycards & Auto Save

Share · View all patches · Build 9129377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

CONTENT/FEATURES:

**

  • Pickaxe added, can mine harvestable boulders.
  • Auto Save - Game will save every 5 minutes, this needs to be enabled in gameplay settings first.

**

CHANGES:

**

  • Added keybind for night vision
  • Can now right click, and select 'Open' to open a backpack or container
  • Improvements to lights optimisation
  • Weapons will always spawn with a magazine attached (This will change to be random in the future)
  • Adjustments to vehicle handling

Weapon Changes:

  • AK74 - Automatic, increased recoil
  • AKM - Increased automatic fire rate
  • Hunting Rifle - Increased recoil
  • M4 - Decreased fire rate
  • M9 - Increased recoil
  • M4CQB - Increased automatic fire rate, decreased semi-automatic fire rate
  • Makeshift LMG - Increased recoil, increased automatic fire rate
  • R700 - Increased recoil
  • SteyrAug - Increased automatic fire rate, decreased semi-automatic fire rate, increased recoil
  • Varmint Rifle - Increased recoil
  • Vector - Increased automatic fire rate, decreased semi-automatic fire rate
  • Winchester45 - Decreased recoil, increased damage

**

BUG FIXES:

**

  • Removed references to code system game use to use
  • Fixed vehicle sound on quickly entering and exiting vehicle
  • Fixed 'You need an axe' when mining a boulder
  • Improvements / changes to inventory system. Potential fixes for issues with ghost items, etc
  • Fixed losing all control of vehicle when colliding with another vehicle at a certain position
  • Fixed being able to set spawn point in tutorial
  • Fixed trees saying you need an axe
  • Fixed when in rad area and entering vehicle, pop up of entering/leaving area UI pops up
  • Fixed consumables setting stamina to max, making energy bars pointless

Changed files in this update

