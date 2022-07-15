 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 15 July 2022

v0.128a

15 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Tools decrease condition with use and may break based on their current condition
  2. Added crafting tools enhanced and superior versions
  3. You now lose a random number of ingredients on crafting failure (up to half required)

