- Tools decrease condition with use and may break based on their current condition
- Added crafting tools enhanced and superior versions
- You now lose a random number of ingredients on crafting failure (up to half required)
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 15 July 2022
v0.128a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update