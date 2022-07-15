Playtest build 0.29

Flight
- Improved flight mechanics to promote good form. Build up good form by flapping up and down to enable super speed, allowing you to auto-accelerate without creating drag, and breaking the speed limit depending on how much good form is built. The form bonus gradually reduces over time (reduces faster at higher values), and resets to zero when pulling your wings back to slow down.
- Implemented a flyer guide which can be toggled on/off on the display menu. The flyer guide shows your wing positions, flight angle, and form in a simple UI panel that helps you fly optimally.
- Added a gust of wind when creating a significant amount of drag. (This will become an important game mechanic in future updates)
- Increased turn speed when wingspan is shortened by raising one wing and lowering the other.
- Added fast wind particles, reduced amount of normal wind particles when going fast.
- Added a sound effect when triggering super speed.
Tutorial
- Added challenge objective text and arrow indicator for tutorial challenges. Removed temporary screen messages.
- Reduced the delay in which you can begin flying in the tutorial from 15 seconds to 1 second.
- Changed the giant tutorial gate into a simple UI location.
- Removed learn menu being the first menu for new players.
- Updated the objective arrow model.
Camera
- Removed/reworked joystick camera movement.
- Implemented camera movement on left joystick. Click the joystick to switch between VR, third person, and static.
- Implemented flyer movement and rotation on right joystick. When released, the player matches the flyer's rotation.
Changed files in this update