FISHING UPDATE RELEASE

The Big Fishing Update has arrived!
Changelog:
- New Achievements
- 60 Unique fish
- Logbook to track catches, misses, and weight records
- Six fishing goals to achieve, each tied to new perks
- New outfits
- New SFX
- New in-game artwork
- Bugfixes
