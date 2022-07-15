 Skip to content

Hearts of the Dungeon List update for 15 July 2022

FISHING UPDATE RELEASE

Build 9128709 · Last edited by Wendy

The Big Fishing Update has arrived!

Changelog:

  • New Achievements
  • 60 Unique fish
  • Logbook to track catches, misses, and weight records
  • Six fishing goals to achieve, each tied to new perks
  • New outfits
  • New SFX
  • New in-game artwork
  • Bugfixes

