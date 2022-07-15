 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 15 July 2022

Hotfix ea0.1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9128694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed the item highlight info not disappearing sometimes
  • fixed the mines not cleaning up correctly, resutling in NG+ sometimes getting softlocked
  • fixed multiple smaller NullReferenceExceptions
  • adjustments to the sound mix

Changed files in this update

Depot 1125241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link