- fixed the item highlight info not disappearing sometimes
- fixed the mines not cleaning up correctly, resutling in NG+ sometimes getting softlocked
- fixed multiple smaller NullReferenceExceptions
- adjustments to the sound mix
Ancient Dungeon VR update for 15 July 2022
Hotfix ea0.1.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
