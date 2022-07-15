 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 15 July 2022

EA Update v0.1.0.22 Released

15 July 2022

Just a Friday round up of improvements and fixes, folks.

  • Trading info added to help.
  • 125% text scale now available at 1080.
  • Increased metal output from refinery.
  • Reduced wear on items. Chance and Difficulty modifiers.
  • Fix: Deleting items with ore storage, wasn't correctly updating storage hud figure.
  • Fix: Deleting large areas unintentionally due to camera/cursor drag issue.
  • Fix: Fullscreen now forced if you're at max screen resolution.
  • Fix: Floor area build wasn't deleting doors fully.

Demo also updated. Have a good weekend all!
Nick

