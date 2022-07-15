EA Update v0.1.0.22 Released

Just a Friday round up of improvements and fixes, folks.
- Trading info added to help.
- 125% text scale now available at 1080.
- Increased metal output from refinery.
- Reduced wear on items. Chance and Difficulty modifiers.
- Fix: Deleting items with ore storage, wasn't correctly updating storage hud figure.
- Fix: Deleting large areas unintentionally due to camera/cursor drag issue.
- Fix: Fullscreen now forced if you're at max screen resolution.
- Fix: Floor area build wasn't deleting doors fully.
Demo also updated. Have a good weekend all!
Nick
