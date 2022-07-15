Experimental Update - Release Candidate #2

Hello Riftbreakers!

We decided to push one last Experimental Update before the release of the World Expansion on Monday. This is very likely the same version that will go public on that day. It contains some balance changes, as well as fixes for the new Build Menu.

How to join the experimental branch:

create a backup copy of your save folder (Documents/The Riftbreaker)

disable Steam Cloud save backup

go to your Steam Library

right-click on The Riftbreaker

select 'Properties,’ then 'Betas,’ and use the following password: IknowWhatImDoing

After that, you will be able to choose 'experimental' from the drop-down menu. Download the update, play the game and let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: #rb-experimental-feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your feedback.

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT: Saves that you create on the Experimental Branch WILL NOT be compatible with older versions of the game like the current, default branch of the game. They will be compatible with future versions of the game. Please manually backup your save files if you plan on reverting to the default branch of the game.

Decreased some research costs in the beginning of the campaign mode to decrease gameplay friction.

Added proper cultivator prefabs to new species and subspecies

Quieter chainsaw, lightning gun and pump sounds

Added sound for Ion Storm event.

Bioscanner Turret has less health now.

Sentry guns level 2, 3 and 4 have less health now.

Tweaked lightning weapons - more beams (1 -> 3) for lightning gun, sentry and tower.

Charged shot added to heavy plasma.

Added research requirement ("Alien Research") for bioscanner turret.

Added advances and rare resource costs to world expansion weapons and skills.

"Wave start" effect and sound added to all bioanomalies.

Less health for shield in alien influence tower.

Alpha and Ultra Octabits HP reduced.

Increased power output of morphium power plants.

Increased cost of influence towers level 2 and 3.

Added proper loot drops to new prop subspecies.

Build mode: fixed entering undefined state (fixed inputs lock)

Fixed icons for various level 2 and level 3 buildings.

Fixed menu icons in water filtering plant, flora collector and cultivator

ResourceSystem: fix miners sometimes becoming blocked on one grid of resources with small amount.

Build menu: fixed shortcut label visibility on building level changed

Build menu: fixed selected building/page on shortcut used

Build menu: fixed buildings model state on screen leave

Build mode: fixed entering undefined state (fixed inputs lock)

Build menu: fixed disabled building upgrade icon binding

Build menu: disabled upgrade level buttons state if not available (added missing model field)

Energy grid will try to fix itself automatically after breaking up.

Fixes gun barrells becoming 'bent' after incomplete state transitions.

Sound: added page turn sound for scroll list buttons

Removed cheat_add_all_items command.

EXOR Studios