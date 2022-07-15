• [fix] 修复背包丢弃物品bug
• 提高农夫黑七售卖鸡冠血和鸡粪的数量
• [fix] 茧人任务奖励缺失遁步情澜舞残页
• [fix] 任务文本剧情描述错误修改
• 符文木桶增加获取雨水和雪花的数量
• [fix] 泰丰楼委托任务目标为空
• 大幅降低桃树采集的冷却时长，降低采集失败的概率
• [fix] 执着性格-描述显示错误
• [fix] 修复匪首详情闪退问题
• [fix] 使用灵器进行批量钓鱼时不增加技艺经验
• [fix] 九花玉露丸实际服用数量与提示数量不符
• 优化情珊解锁需求招魂符的步骤剧情、增加提示、降低难度
• 宝图-堆叠
• 开放暗雷怪物低于主魂10级时快速跳过战斗的功能
灵墟 update for 15 July 2022
7月15日更新
• [fix] 修复背包丢弃物品bug
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update