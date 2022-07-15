- You can now adjust the holster position by grabbing it
- Added a holster sound effect
- Adjusted the tracking speed of the holster
- Added a guide for snapping when grabbing a bearing
- Changed the UI of the camera
- Adjusted the graphic of some materials
- Fixed a bug in the growth conditions of rubber trees
- Fixed a bug that the camera position may shift when loading
Primitier update for 15 July 2022
v1.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update