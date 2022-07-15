 Skip to content

Primitier update for 15 July 2022

v1.4.1

  • You can now adjust the holster position by grabbing it
  • Added a holster sound effect
  • Adjusted the tracking speed of the holster
  • Added a guide for snapping when grabbing a bearing
  • Changed the UI of the camera
  • Adjusted the graphic of some materials
  • Fixed a bug in the growth conditions of rubber trees
  • Fixed a bug that the camera position may shift when loading

