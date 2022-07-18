 Skip to content

Solargene update for 18 July 2022

v0.10.28

Build 9127600

0.10.28

  • the minimum frequency of updating the status of colonists has been introduced (when the player is outside the colony)

0.10.27

  • fixed the search for flight orbits
  • the parameters of nuclear, thermonuclear and recombination jet fuels have been changed

0.10.26

  • fixed a crash when rebuilding orbits
  • the film grain effect is disabled
  • changed brightness settings
  • fixed the search for migratory orbits

0.10.25

  • fixed a drop when during optimized staff movement

0.10.24

  • the fall was stopped when it was impossible to find the event's tooltip

0.10.23

  • Japanese localization fixes made by the community have been moved to the game

0.10.22

  • more frequent status updates for the selected character in the form of from the solar system
  • increased the distance at which character animation is optimized

