0.10.28
- the minimum frequency of updating the status of colonists has been introduced (when the player is outside the colony)
0.10.27
- fixed the search for flight orbits
- the parameters of nuclear, thermonuclear and recombination jet fuels have been changed
0.10.26
- fixed a crash when rebuilding orbits
- the film grain effect is disabled
- changed brightness settings
- fixed the search for migratory orbits
0.10.25
- fixed a drop when during optimized staff movement
0.10.24
- the fall was stopped when it was impossible to find the event's tooltip
0.10.23
- Japanese localization fixes made by the community have been moved to the game
0.10.22
- more frequent status updates for the selected character in the form of from the solar system
- increased the distance at which character animation is optimized
Changed files in this update