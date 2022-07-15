 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 15 July 2022

The first chapter story update is preliminarily completed

Share · View all patches · Build 9127598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add a special effect of pawn attack

  1. Added pawn wounded status

  2. Fixed the bug that the plot sound effects could not be played

  3. Fix the bug of the character's death position

  4. Fix location archive bug

  5. Fix the plot control bug

Changed files in this update

Depot 1942921
