 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STOLEN CITY update for 15 July 2022

A wells / Rats / Traders balance

Share · View all patches · Build 9127421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Wells added
  • wells have been added to the map where you can collect water

Added animal rats
  • if you catch a rat you will get a piece of meat

Traders balance
  • you can now sell all items to traders
  • all traders prices are balanced

  • in crafting, when hovering over the mouse, item descriptions have been added

  • reduced the cost of a sheet of metal
  • increased the respawn time of ore and trees
  • in one place it was impossible to loot bricks
  • increased the stack size of new resources
  • reduced the rotation step when installing / placing objects
  • increased the chance to find an modded workbench
  • reduced the number of seeds spawning in the store
  • reduced the capacity of a small chest
  • increased the capacity of a large chest
  • energy drink restores more energy
  • changed crafting and the stats of drinks
  • fixed in the campfire menu there was no background inventory
  • fixed the client did not display the crosshair of the sight

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link