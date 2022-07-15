A wells / Rats / Traders balance

Wells added
- wells have been added to the map where you can collect water
Added animal rats
- if you catch a rat you will get a piece of meat
Traders balance
- you can now sell all items to traders
- all traders prices are balanced
- in crafting, when hovering over the mouse, item descriptions have been added
- reduced the cost of a sheet of metal
- increased the respawn time of ore and trees
- in one place it was impossible to loot bricks
- increased the stack size of new resources
- reduced the rotation step when installing / placing objects
- increased the chance to find an modded workbench
- reduced the number of seeds spawning in the store
- reduced the capacity of a small chest
- increased the capacity of a large chest
- energy drink restores more energy
- changed crafting and the stats of drinks
- fixed in the campfire menu there was no background inventory
- fixed the client did not display the crosshair of the sight
Changed files in this update