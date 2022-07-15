- The number of games sold has been changed from weekly to daily display.
- Multiple advertising methods can add to the game sales.
- Adjustment to the numerical factors affecting game sales.
- Adjustment to the content of the second time you open a company after bankruptcy.
- Added a number of tasks and rewards to the game company.
- Adjusted the time conflict between the game exhibition and the game media evaluation.
- Fixed some other bugs.
投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 15 July 2022
2022.07.15 Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
