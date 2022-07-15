 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 15 July 2022

2022.07.15 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9127378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The number of games sold has been changed from weekly to daily display.
  2. Multiple advertising methods can add to the game sales.
  3. Adjustment to the numerical factors affecting game sales.
  4. Adjustment to the content of the second time you open a company after bankruptcy.
  5. Added a number of tasks and rewards to the game company.
  6. Adjusted the time conflict between the game exhibition and the game media evaluation.
  7. Fixed some other bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1355761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link