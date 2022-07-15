- Adding the function of large button, the layout will be automatically adjusted according to the current button, so some positions cannot be dragged with large button, switch the large button Settings->Button;
- The minimum number of buttons in each row is changed to 3;
- The maximum limit of button text is changed to 9 characters, and it still only displays 4 characters when it is a small icon;
- Fixed the problem that the text setting does not disappear when the button in the settings is switched to the icon style;
QuickMatrix update for 15 July 2022
V3.2.1 Feature Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
