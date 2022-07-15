 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

QuickMatrix update for 15 July 2022

V3.2.1 Feature Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9127254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adding the function of large button, the layout will be automatically adjusted according to the current button, so some positions cannot be dragged with large button, switch the large button Settings->Button;
  • The minimum number of buttons in each row is changed to 3;
  • The maximum limit of button text is changed to 9 characters, and it still only displays 4 characters when it is a small icon;
  • Fixed the problem that the text setting does not disappear when the button in the settings is switched to the icon style;

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link