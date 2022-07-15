 Skip to content

Coronation update for 15 July 2022

Patch 0.22.8

Patch 0.22.8

Build 9127219

Changes:

  • Removed AFK protection as it actually made the server feel more dead than alive and made players avoid typing in the chat as it would show that they're not AFK.
  • Added a new Goldsmith job with a Goldsmith's Desk, that can be built in castles/siege camps, in preparation for the upcoming Emperor of the Realm update.
  • Goldsmiths gain Crown Progress every 30 seconds, which brings you closer to becoming Emperor/Empress of the Realm.
  • Added the Goldsmithing skill, which experience can be gained from working at a Goldsmith's Desk.

Fixes:

  • Demolishing a plot accidentally demolishing the town's banner.

