Patch 0.22.8

Changes:
- Removed AFK protection as it actually made the server feel more dead than alive and made players avoid typing in the chat as it would show that they're not AFK.
- Added a new Goldsmith job with a Goldsmith's Desk, that can be built in castles/siege camps, in preparation for the upcoming Emperor of the Realm update.
- Goldsmiths gain Crown Progress every 30 seconds, which brings you closer to becoming Emperor/Empress of the Realm.
- Added the Goldsmithing skill, which experience can be gained from working at a Goldsmith's Desk.
Fixes:
- Demolishing a plot accidentally demolishing the town's banner.
Changed files in this update