V.R.G. update for 15 July 2022

update 0.21.0

Build 9127070

Patchnotes via Steam Community
feeling of shooting
  • when firing, only the camera now moves backward and returns to normal after a period of time.
Graphics
  • the bloom effect has been corrected to the correct algorithm and now appears thinner and wider
  • corrected the soft shadow effect to the correct algorithm, so it now blurs correctly at a distance
  • the PBR algorithm has been corrected so that the material now displays correctly 4. the AO algorithm has been corrected
  • Fixed the AO algorithm.
  • many textures and materials have been adjusted.
Settings
  • The Bloom item in Settings has been changed from a toggle to a value.

