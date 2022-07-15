update 0.21.0

feeling of shooting
- when firing, only the camera now moves backward and returns to normal after a period of time.
Graphics
- the bloom effect has been corrected to the correct algorithm and now appears thinner and wider
- corrected the soft shadow effect to the correct algorithm, so it now blurs correctly at a distance
- the PBR algorithm has been corrected so that the material now displays correctly 4. the AO algorithm has been corrected
- Fixed the AO algorithm.
- many textures and materials have been adjusted.
Settings
- The Bloom item in Settings has been changed from a toggle to a value.
Changed files in this update