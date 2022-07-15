 Skip to content

TPORT update for 15 July 2022

v1.006

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed some colliders
  • fixed some missing localisation
  • fixed some subtitles to match the voiceover

Thanks to rIchAe and ArcticWolf622 for reporting the issues!

