Features:
-
A Bruiser class has been added. (Wow~ ːsteamhappyː)
- Bruiser : Uses a two-handed sword. Exposes the target's weaknesses to increase the chance of a critical hit.
- Honor Guard: Uses a huge shield. The damage is low, but it holds up very well.
- Warlord: Use a two-handed hammer. It also stuns enemies and destroys their parts.
- Pikeman : Use a pike. Each attack keeps knocking back enemies.
