Meister2 update for 15 July 2022

Update

Build 9126623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • A Bruiser class has been added. (Wow~ ːsteamhappyː)

    • Bruiser : Uses a two-handed sword. Exposes the target's weaknesses to increase the chance of a critical hit.
    • Honor Guard: Uses a huge shield. The damage is low, but it holds up very well.
    • Warlord: Use a two-handed hammer. It also stuns enemies and destroys their parts.
    • Pikeman : Use a pike. Each attack keeps knocking back enemies.

