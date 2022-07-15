 Skip to content

This Grand Life update for 15 July 2022

Tiniest update ever, not grand at all

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Very small change that's been bugging me for years, default difficulty is now born in a public hospital and no longer on a golden pedestal.

