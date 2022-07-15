 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellslave update for 15 July 2022

Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9126548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Apocalyptic choregraphy now works
  • Lowered the difficulty on the big ghost in the tomb
  • Infernal revenge passive skill now works
  • Poison and mana burn applied by enemies was triggered even if they missed. It now works.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1608451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link