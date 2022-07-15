- Apocalyptic choregraphy now works
- Lowered the difficulty on the big ghost in the tomb
- Infernal revenge passive skill now works
- Poison and mana burn applied by enemies was triggered even if they missed. It now works.
Hellslave update for 15 July 2022
Hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
