We’re working on AI and control changes! Meanwhile, a new patch

Hello necromancers!

First of all, we want to let you know that we do hear your feedback regarding the lack of control and dumbass units AI! We are already working on this and brainstorming on how to potentially make it possible without ruining other gameplay aspects, creating an avalanche of bugs, and over-simplifying the game. Alas, we can’t name a specific release date yet, because this kind of update takes time to code, test, balance, polish and deploy, especially for small teams like ours. We’d say definitely not until the middle of next week? Right.

But! We continue to work on other Necrosmith fixes and changes. Please make sure you have the latest (1.0.0.203) version of the game installed!

List of changes:

Made changes to the recipes tab – now they will only be sorted when the tab is actually opens, which will improve game performance (no need to do a background check for each received body part per recipe)

Fixed the elementals drop from the upgraded Hellish Smithy – before that only torso body parts were dropping due to an error

Fixed the machine gun work – before that it fired in the movement direction (yeah)

Fixed a loss of progress bug for some players after installing 1.0.0.193 update

Improved game performance – there should be much less freezes now when a new day comes (or none at all, depends on the system)

Minor balance tweaks

In addition to all that, Necrosmith community items are coming soon – trading cards, backgrounds, emoticons, and badges. In the meantime, try to find all the references in the game achievements or make a mosaic out of them in your Steam profile!



https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2835261225

Thank you for your attention and patience, we continue to work to make Necrosmith even better! Looking forward to your feedback and feedback 💀💙😼