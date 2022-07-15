 Skip to content

Erannorth Reborn update for 15 July 2022

Minor Update - v1.091

Share · View all patches · Build 9126276

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with the Religion option in 'The Witchcraft Ritual' event.
  • Aura of light was healing certain Necromancer enemies; it will now properly harm them.
  • Fixed a few perk and card typos in Base game, DLC1, DLC3 & DLC4

