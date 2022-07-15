Experimental Branch Update

Changes
- Increased enemy bludgeon damage cooldown from .2 to .25 sec, matching the cooldown for punches.
- Player's hands get a larger punch-blocking radius when held up in a guard position near the face.
- Removed arcade mode ammo drops for 2-EZ, EASY, and NORMAL difficulties where ammo is already infinite.
- Increased brass knuckle damage (from 10 to 35).
- Made pipe-to-lips volume bigger so we can get nicer looking crack hits without hitting ourselves in the face.
- Added text descriptions for difficulty levels on options menu.
- Ammo is now finite for both HARD and BRUTAL difficulties.
- Max pipe bombs for BRUTAL and HARD mode reduced to 5.
Fixes
- Fixed display count and rotation for pipe bomb ammo display (only visible in HARD and BRUTAL difficulties where ammo is finite)
- Fixed bug that may have caused ammo drops not to refill Ghost .308 and Piovra 9mm magazines.
- Corrections made to corkscrew weapon. weight reduced to eliminate floaty behavior, grip location/rotation adjusted for both hands.
Changed depots in internal_test branch