Blood Trail update for 15 July 2022

Experimental Branch Update

15 July 2022

Changes

  • Increased enemy bludgeon damage cooldown from .2 to .25 sec, matching the cooldown for punches.
  • Player's hands get a larger punch-blocking radius when held up in a guard position near the face.
  • Removed arcade mode ammo drops for 2-EZ, EASY, and NORMAL difficulties where ammo is already infinite.
  • Increased brass knuckle damage (from 10 to 35).
  • Made pipe-to-lips volume bigger so we can get nicer looking crack hits without hitting ourselves in the face.
  • Added text descriptions for difficulty levels on options menu.
  • Ammo is now finite for both HARD and BRUTAL difficulties.
  • Max pipe bombs for BRUTAL and HARD mode reduced to 5.

Fixes

  • Fixed display count and rotation for pipe bomb ammo display (only visible in HARD and BRUTAL difficulties where ammo is finite)
  • Fixed bug that may have caused ammo drops not to refill Ghost .308 and Piovra 9mm magazines.
  • Corrections made to corkscrew weapon. weight reduced to eliminate floaty behavior, grip location/rotation adjusted for both hands.

