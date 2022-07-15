 Skip to content

Timeflow update for 15 July 2022

Hotfix for 11.0 version

Share · View all patches · Build 9125889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The patch fixes new DLCs usage (skins and map), removes an abundant log error tracker and fixes several smaller issues.

