The patch fixes new DLCs usage (skins and map), removes an abundant log error tracker and fixes several smaller issues.
Timeflow update for 15 July 2022
Hotfix for 11.0 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Timeflow Win64 Depot 1005931
- Loading history…
Timeflow Linux Depot 1005933
- Loading history…
Timeflow Win32 Depot 1005936
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update