Slime Research update for 15 July 2022

3.3 - Respawning, Quality tweaks (Last Demo Update [For Real] )

Levels

  • Added "Refill" object, that restores missing Slime Fluid when you pass over it
  • Doors light up when Opened, Buttons light up when Pressed
  • Door sprite cleaned up - Sprite no longer flickers out "back" of door when Opening/Closing
  • Slime Buttons have been made less springy, easier to activate
  • Particles at Spawn and Goal will now evaporate - Was causing Slime to auto-respawn at Spawn
  • Wire "On" is now a sprite change, not an extra gameobject

VFX

  • VFX on Spawn and Refills show when there is any Slime to respawn
  • Passive VFX on Exit

Misc

  • Hide Build Info, now togglable from Options->Display

Known Issues:

  • Horizontal Doors slightly ajar in "closed" positions

