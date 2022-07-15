3.3 - Respawning, Quality tweaks (Last Demo Update [For Real] )

Levels
- Added "Refill" object, that restores missing Slime Fluid when you pass over it
- Doors light up when Opened, Buttons light up when Pressed
- Door sprite cleaned up - Sprite no longer flickers out "back" of door when Opening/Closing
- Slime Buttons have been made less springy, easier to activate
- Particles at Spawn and Goal will now evaporate - Was causing Slime to auto-respawn at Spawn
- Wire "On" is now a sprite change, not an extra gameobject
VFX
- VFX on Spawn and Refills show when there is any Slime to respawn
- Passive VFX on Exit
Misc
- Hide Build Info, now togglable from Options->Display
Known Issues:
- Horizontal Doors slightly ajar in "closed" positions
Changed files in this update