Spin Rhythm XD update for 15 July 2022

Hotfix 22 - Scoring update fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9125764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey spinners,

This hotfix turned into a warm fix with Steve away and Dave dying slowly from Covid (basically it took a little longer to get out than we'd hoped). Thanks as always for your patience!

HOTFIX 22

FIXES

  • Re-added option to enable note clearing on hit
  • Removed “video latency” text near calibration tool
  • Fixed a bug where leaderboard ties weren’t displaying perfect+ totals as tiebreakers
  • Fixed some bad colour swapping in some redone charts (sorry, some of these may have been reset again).
  • Beyond The Heart XD
  • Bubbles XD
  • Velours XD
  • My Museum XD
  • Robo Trio XD
  • Reach You XD
  • Twist Sound XD
  • VOLT XD
  • Believe XD
  • Fixed some extreme track turns at higher speeds in many XD tracks (thanks to Edge for finding these and the bad colour changes above).
  • Fixed some jank sliders (super close together) in Inject XD. Took the opportunity to remove all the level’s jank and made it play like an actually fun 23

Cheers

