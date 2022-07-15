Hotfix 22 - Scoring update fixes

Hey spinners,

This hotfix turned into a warm fix with Steve away and Dave dying slowly from Covid (basically it took a little longer to get out than we'd hoped). Thanks as always for your patience!

HOTFIX 22

FIXES

Re-added option to enable note clearing on hit

Removed “video latency” text near calibration tool

Fixed a bug where leaderboard ties weren’t displaying perfect+ totals as tiebreakers

Fixed some bad colour swapping in some redone charts (sorry, some of these may have been reset again).

Beyond The Heart XD

Bubbles XD

Velours XD

My Museum XD

Robo Trio XD

Reach You XD

Twist Sound XD

VOLT XD

Believe XD

Fixed some extreme track turns at higher speeds in many XD tracks (thanks to Edge for finding these and the bad colour changes above).

Fixed some jank sliders (super close together) in Inject XD. Took the opportunity to remove all the level’s jank and made it play like an actually fun 23

Cheers