Hotfix 22 - Scoring update fixes

Hey spinners,
This hotfix turned into a warm fix with Steve away and Dave dying slowly from Covid (basically it took a little longer to get out than we'd hoped). Thanks as always for your patience!
HOTFIX 22
FIXES
- Re-added option to enable note clearing on hit
- Removed “video latency” text near calibration tool
- Fixed a bug where leaderboard ties weren’t displaying perfect+ totals as tiebreakers
- Fixed some bad colour swapping in some redone charts (sorry, some of these may have been reset again).
- Beyond The Heart XD
- Bubbles XD
- Velours XD
- My Museum XD
- Robo Trio XD
- Reach You XD
- Twist Sound XD
- VOLT XD
- Believe XD
- Fixed some extreme track turns at higher speeds in many XD tracks (thanks to Edge for finding these and the bad colour changes above).
- Fixed some jank sliders (super close together) in Inject XD. Took the opportunity to remove all the level’s jank and made it play like an actually fun 23
Cheers
