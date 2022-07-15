Update Version 1.06

Bug Fixes
- Fixed enemy damage collision with player when enemy is dead, will no longer cause damage to player.
- Fixed infinite ammo on Mars map for the first two level selections.
- Fixed next wave time. When game is paused the timer will no longer countdown and then resets The timer will pause when the game is paused and will resume once the game is un-paused.
- Fixed outline missing on ammo/health drops on Farm map.
Information
- 3 Lane Bullet Powerup drop rate is 10% for reg zombies and 75% for boss zombies.
- Known bug, zombies could bug and stop spawning in, unsure of the cause.
