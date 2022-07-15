 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astro Ike update for 15 July 2022

Update Version 1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 9125684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed enemy damage collision with player when enemy is dead, will no longer cause damage to player.
  • Fixed infinite ammo on Mars map for the first two level selections.
  • Fixed next wave time. When game is paused the timer will no longer countdown and then resets The timer will pause when the game is paused and will resume once the game is un-paused.
  • Fixed outline missing on ammo/health drops on Farm map.

Information

  • 3 Lane Bullet Powerup drop rate is 10% for reg zombies and 75% for boss zombies.
  • Known bug, zombies could bug and stop spawning in, unsure of the cause.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2020421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link