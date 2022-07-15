挂机神话 20220715 圆饼出击

更新百战·始祖应龙数值，并令其保底必掉一枚龙魂（作为本作唯一红色等级的百战首领，必须要有牌面）
令入界等级设定后能更智能化地保留入界经验（绝对不贪污一分一毫，童叟无欺）
新古宝在做了，已经不再是新建文件夹
PS：G胖已经不给曝光量了，如果觉得小破游还可以，请投个好评，让小破游好好活下去。无论如何，狮子都会继续努力将小破游打磨得越来越好玩的！
Q群：622868992
