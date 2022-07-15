-Added new Map Dustplate
-Added new thing Vehicles
-Added new Vehicle Aeribis K-41
-added Vehicles to Spawn Menu
-Wind sounds
-You can now mount guns before the game
Erroneous update for 15 July 2022
0.6.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
