Erroneous update for 15 July 2022

0.6.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new Map Dustplate
-Added new thing Vehicles
-Added new Vehicle Aeribis K-41
-added Vehicles to Spawn Menu
-Wind sounds
-You can now mount guns before the game

