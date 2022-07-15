- Decisive Strike : Nerfed effect.
- Shred Them All! : Fixed a bug where debuff stacks would increase without the special condition.
- Crimson Dual Wielder: Fixed a bug where Crimson Thorns would do abnormal damage.
- Duelist Godo : Changed descriptions to be shorter and clearer. Removed bleeding effect.
- Tumble : Nerfed effect.
- Skill Select UI now shows Leave button if there are no skills shown.
- Removed 2 identical skills limit in "Everything is Once" challenge.
- Drunkenness : Fixed infinite loop does not activate.
- Light Priest's Clothing : Fixed an issue where damage and recovery amount were not applied properly under special conditions.
Chrono Ark update for 15 July 2022
Chrono Ark EA 1.9j
Patchnotes via Steam Community
