 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Ark update for 15 July 2022

Chrono Ark EA 1.9j

Share · View all patches · Build 9125559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Decisive Strike : Nerfed effect.
  • Shred Them All! : Fixed a bug where debuff stacks would increase without the special condition.
  • Crimson Dual Wielder: Fixed a bug where Crimson Thorns would do abnormal damage.
  • Duelist Godo : Changed descriptions to be shorter and clearer. Removed bleeding effect.
  • Tumble : Nerfed effect.
  • Skill Select UI now shows Leave button if there are no skills shown.
  • Removed 2 identical skills limit in "Everything is Once" challenge.
  • Drunkenness : Fixed infinite loop does not activate.
  • Light Priest's Clothing : Fixed an issue where damage and recovery amount were not applied properly under special conditions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1188931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link