 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose update for 15 July 2022

Avatar loading optimization - VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9125551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi, in this version, we have optimized the avatar click switching. There will be a gradient effect during the switching process, and the experience will be better. The details are as follows:

  1. Optimize avatar click loading effect
  2. Fixed the problem that the slider of the painting reference works cannot be dragged

More interesting functions, welcome to experience!

Contact information:
Official websitehttps://live3d.io
Discordhttps://discord.gg/CaxThpY
Reddithttps://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker
Email: service@live3d.io

Changed files in this update

Depot 1904691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link