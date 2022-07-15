Avatar loading optimization - VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose v1.0.7



Hi, in this version, we have optimized the avatar click switching. There will be a gradient effect during the switching process, and the experience will be better. The details are as follows:

Optimize avatar click loading effect Fixed the problem that the slider of the painting reference works cannot be dragged

