Avatar loading optimization - VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose v1.0.7

Hi, in this version, we have optimized the avatar click switching. There will be a gradient effect during the switching process, and the experience will be better. The details are as follows:
- Optimize avatar click loading effect
- Fixed the problem that the slider of the painting reference works cannot be dragged
More interesting functions, welcome to experience!
Contact information:
Official website：https://live3d.io
Discord：https://discord.gg/CaxThpY
Reddit：https://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker
Email: service@live3d.io
Changed files in this update