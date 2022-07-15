New Build Patch #5 - (Test Branch)
Changes
- Significantly reduced the offset of window-tiling, to allow more active windows before they start being pushed offscreen. Now players should be able to have far more active windows than they should need.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed infinite Cryptography XP my interacting with an unlocked node.
- Add a debug button on journal entries to remove journal entry items.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the phone to behave strangely when answering a call by clicking the button instead of pressing E.
- Fixed a bug that caused your Rig Power to always be reduced to 1 after compiling a program, regardless if you alloted program power.
- Fixed a bug when deleting a program, where the wrong program info is displayed, and the script would pop-up and fail to be destroyed. The script no longer pops-up when the program display is for the destruction que.
- Fixed Roxxie's program commissions not being removed from the list once accepted.
- Fixed Journal listings for program commissions not being removed.
- Fixed a bug that was preventing Roxxie from showing you her Utility Programs, which is where you purchase the PiggyBack Trace program. You can acquire this software now by asking her about her Utility Programs.
