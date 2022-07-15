 Skip to content

The Backrooms: Found Footage update for 15 July 2022

More Updates!

Build 9125077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased entity duration and movement speed
  • Improved AI pathfinding
  • Adjusted object collisions, particularly on level 2
  • Adjusted the size of crates
  • Randomized all entity spawning

