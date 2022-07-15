- Increased entity duration and movement speed
- Improved AI pathfinding
- Adjusted object collisions, particularly on level 2
- Adjusted the size of crates
- Randomized all entity spawning
The Backrooms: Found Footage update for 15 July 2022
More Updates!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
